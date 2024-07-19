40 Under Forty Awards 2024 Kristen Botelho Pires | 38 Vice President of Total Rewards, Systems, and Employee Health and Safety, AAA Northeast What is the biggest challenge currently facing your industry and how are you responding to it? There are a few main challenges facing human resources – combatting the ever-increasing cost of living,

Vice President of Total Rewards, Systems, and Employee Health and Safety, AAA NortheastThere are a few main challenges facing human resources – combatting the ever-increasing cost of living, including things such as health care costs; the highly competitive job market; and staying relevant with what employees and your business need. In my role, I lead a team that is constantly monitoring and providing investment opportunities in employee compensation and benefits, creating a total rewards package to attract new talent and listening to our current employees and their needs in order to stay relevant.An infamous New England direct motto: “Do your job.”I hope to still be living in the South Coast, which will always be home, and to still be at AAA Northeast leading our human resources department in supporting our employees, their families and our business lines.Relentless determination. I never will let up on the gas pedal.Coffee milk or a Coffee Awful Awful.The internet to save paper and trees, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, National Public Radio.