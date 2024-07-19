40 Under Forty Awards 2024 Kristyn Bourne | 38 Manager of Sales and Business Relations, Altus Dental Insurance Co. What is the biggest challenge currently facing your industry and how are you responding to it? Ensuring access to affordable care is a top priority in my industry. In my role, I work with brokers and

Manager of Sales and Business Relations, Altus Dental Insurance Co.Ensuring access to affordable care is a top priority in my industry. In my role, I work with brokers and employers to provide comprehensive and affordable dental and vision coverage that meets their employees’ needs. I actively work to increase awareness and the importance of preventive care.You get what you give. Never settle for less than you deserve.Professionally, I see myself in a senior leadership role within the company. Personally, I’d love to spend some time traveling in Europe with my family.A cashier at Dave’s Marketplace.Don’t ever give up on your goals. Stop and enjoy life’s little moments and spend as much time as you can with family and friends.A lobster roll with a glass of wine from Gooseneck Vineyards.“Bridgerton.”