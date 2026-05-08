Legislation would create employee ownership center to ease business transitions

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SMOOTH TRANSITION: Chloe Chassaing, an employee owner of White Electric Coffee in Providence, which shifted to an employee ownership model in 2021, says the Rhode Island Center for Employee Ownership that is part of legislation being advanced by lawmakers could help smooth out the uncertainty when transitioning a business to an employee ownership model by connecting sellers and employees to financing pathways, valuation expertise and technical support early in the process. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
SMOOTH TRANSITION: Chloe Chassaing, an employee owner of White Electric Coffee in Providence, which shifted to an employee ownership model in 2021, says the Rhode Island Center for Employee Ownership that is part of legislation being advanced by lawmakers could help smooth out the uncertainty when transitioning a business to an employee ownership model by connecting sellers and employees to financing pathways, valuation expertise and technical support early in the process. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

When White Electric Coffee in Providence changed hands in 2021, it didn’t go to a corporate buyer or a retiring owner’s handpicked successor. It went to the people working behind the counter. But the process was grueling, said employee-owner Chloe Chassaing. Over a stressful seven-month period, workers scrambled to line up financing, track competing offers

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