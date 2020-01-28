PROVIDENCE – A Lincoln School alum will be returning home to lead her alma mater.

The all-girls K-12 private school announced Tuesday that Sophie Glenn Lau will become its new head of school, starting July 1. Lau will take over for Suzanne Fogarty, who has led Lincoln School since 2014 and will be leaving the Providence-based school for New York to become The Chapin School’s head of school on July 1.

Lau’s hiring marks the first time in the school’s 135-year history that a Lincoln School alum will lead the school.

“I am honored to have been selected as Lincoln’s next head of school,” Lau said in a statement. “As a student, Lincoln was where I found my voice and learned how to be a leader. As an alumna, I have watched Lincoln’s incredible trajectory with a great sense of pride and enthusiasm. I now look forward to building on that momentum as head of Lincoln School, and to championing the power of an all-girls education on a national scale.”

According to a letter from Lincoln School Head of School Search Committee Chair Russell C. Carey and Board of Trustees Chair Jane P. Jamieson, Lau is currently the head of the 440-student Senior School at Pittsburgh-based Shady Side Academy. During her tenure at Shady Side Academy, Lau facilitated in a global service program that increased their boarding program by 38% over five years, Jamieson and Carey said.

Other accomplishments Lau made at Shady Side, Jamieson and Carey said, include being part of a team that constructed the 22,000-square-foot McIlroy Center for Science and Innovation, and led the design and construction of the 12,000-square-foot Gilmcher Tech and Design Hub on campus.

Lau previously taught at multiple area private schools, including The Wheeler School in Providence starting in 2002 where, in 12 years there, she was a history teacher, chair of the school’s history department and its technology intergrationist.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.