Lisa Reed

Surgical Technology Department Chair; Professor

New England Institute of Technology

AS CHAIR OF THE Surgical Technology Department at NEIT, Lisa Reed brings over 35 years as a peri-operative RN and over 40 years in education to her leadership role. She is dual credentialed as a Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) and Certified Perioperative Nurse (CNOR). She has served on numerous national committees and boards, including the Board of Directors as President and Vice President for the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting. She held leadership positions for the CST Exam Review Committee and as an item writer for the CST exam. She currently is a Site Evaluator for the Accreditation Review Council on Education in Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting (ARC/STSA) and has evaluated several ST programs across the country since 2002. She was on the Association of Surgical Technologists (AST) Core Curriculum Revision Committee and a contributor to the AST Core Curriculum For Surgical Technology 6th edition, and a reviewer for the Surgical Technology Principles and Practices 7th edition. Lisa has co-authored several Outpatient Surgery articles.

Lisa is a Fellow of the AST – a designation awarded to recognize individuals whose activity has been devoted to the advancement of the profession toward improving the quality of surgical patient care. She earned the AST Guiding Star Educator’s award in 2021.

In 1994, Lisa developed the only Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) accredited Associate of Science ST program in Rhode Island & Southeastern Massachusetts. Accreditation provides students with a strong foundation in both theory and skills in surgical technology.

Since the inception of New England Tech’s accredited ST program, there have been over 900 successful graduates who have found employment throughout the country as well as in the tristate area of RI, MA, and CT. All New England Tech graduates take the Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) exam.

neit.edu

1.800.736.7744 ext. 3485

lreed@neit.edu

neit.edu

YEARS IN CURRENT INDUSTRY 37

YEARS WITH CURRENT ORGANIZATION 28+

EDUCATION AS degree in Nursing, Bristol Community College;

BS degree in Health Education, Rhode Island College;

MS degree in Health Service Administration, Salve Regina University