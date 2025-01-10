Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

Start the New Year off Right! Register today. Limited tickets remain.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Almost two weeks after hackers released stolen information from the RIBridges public benefits system on the dark web, state officials have begun mailing letters to those whose personal data was compromised. During a press briefing in the Governor’s Room at the Statehouse, Daniel J. McKee said Friday the process “may take several days,”

McKee: Letters to victims of massive RIBridges data breach being mailed

PROVIDENCE – Almost two weeks after hackers released stolen information from the RIBridges public benefits system on the dark web,

state officials have begun mailing letters to those whose personal data was compromised.

During a press briefing in the Governor’s Room at the Statehouse, Daniel J. McKee said Friday the process “may take several days," and will include roughly 709,000 households.

Recipients of the letters will be provided with a code to access five years of free credit monitoring. All minors whose information was stolen will have a separate access code.

The deadline to sign up for the credit service is April 30.

McKee said Deloitte Consulting LLP is still reviewing the contents of the stolen files and said it “likely that more individuals will be identified in the future.”

“We know that this remains a concerning situation for the people that have been impacted,” he said. “Every effort is being made to provide the information on an as needed basis.”

Officials say the personal data for more than 675,000 individuals stolen by the group Brain Cipher include Social Security and bank account numbers, along with information from health insurance received through HealthSource RI.

Chief Information Security Officer Brian Tardiff said the state is now focusing efforts on reviewing the data provided by Deloitte.

The administration received a summary report which “provides a high level of confidence” on “how the breech was executed,” however, that will not be shared publicly, he said.

“It’s a time-consuming process,” he said. “We want to make sure we get right."

The administration is still aiming to have RIBridges back up by mid-January.

And on Friday

again urged anyone who used the RIBridges system to assume their data has been compromised.

Earlier this month the R.I. House Minority Caucus lambasted the administration for continuing to work with Deloitte, which they said “has brought nothing but a string of failures," urging the Joint Committee on Legislative Services to hold an emergency meeting and order a comprehensive audit of the cyberattack.

A three-year contract extension in 2021 awarded the company $99.4 million to manage RIBridges.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com

.

(SUBS 6th paragraph to add Brain Cipher; minor edits.)