McNamara proposes medication redistribution program

PROVIDENCE – New legislation introduced by a state lawmaker aims to redirect unused medication to people in need.

In 2022-H 7133, Rep. Joseph M. McNamara, D-Warwick, proposes that the R.I. Department of Health and the R.I. Pharmacy Board create a pharmaceutical redistribution program. The voluntary program would begin on Jan. 1, 2023.

“Unused medication worth billions of dollars gets thrown out every year,” McNamara said. “Medication will often go unused because a patient’s condition improves, they change doses, or they pass away. Instead of disposing of the unused medicine, people would be able to donate it. By collecting these unused drugs and redistributing them to qualifying individuals, we would be able to increase medication access, especially to underserved populations.”

Civil and criminal immunity for people or institutions that are acting in good faith would also be guaranteed by the program.

- Advertisement -

The legislation has been referred to the House Committee on Health and Human Services.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.