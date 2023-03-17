Meghan E. Robinson

Senior Designer

Office Direct

MEGHAN BEGAN her career in the design industry over 20 years ago. She realized quickly after graduating college and following a short period in the residential design field that her real passion for design was rooted in Commercial Interior Design.

Meghan joined Office Direct in 2005, working alongside owner Phyllis Cannava, as Senior Designer. Since her start she has designed interiors in the many market sectors that embody the commercial industry including workplace, healthcare, education, and senior living. Meghan’s passion is creating interior spaces that “work” for her clients while always maintaining respect for their budget, function, and vision. Meghan enjoys the challenge of space planning and has a deep understanding of contract furniture and interior finishes which is the leading factor in her ability to transform client programs into functional space.

Office Direct will remain a leading company in the industry as Meghan is presently slated to take on ownership upon Phyllis’ future retirement.

offdir.com

401.732.3040

meghan@offdir.com

YEARS IN CURRENT INDUSTRY 20

YEARS WITH CURRENT ORGANIZATION 18

EDUCATION Endicott College, Beverly, MA; Bachelor of Science in Interior Design, Graduated 2003