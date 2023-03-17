Brittany Grant
Vice President
Rowse Architects
BRITTANY GRANT, AIA is the Vice President of Rowse Architects, with offices in East Providence, RI and Foxboro, MA. In her role as Vice President, she is heavily involved with management, operations, and all areas of the design process. Her most notable project to date is the National Elevator Industry Educational Program (NEIEP)’s Training and Educational Center in Warwick, where she led the design from conceptualization, through construction. She strongly believes in the idea of Collaborative Design, where every project can be informed by the input from others – whether that is someone else at the firm, consultants, or the tradespeople who physically build the designs she creates. Brittany is currently managing the Restoration of the Cpt Richard Rhodes House for the Rhode Island State Police. Over the past 10 years, she has developed her passion for design that speaks to its users and respects the construction process. She is eager to be a leader at Rowse Architects and continue their past successes.
Brittany Grant, AIA
Vice President
Rowse Architects
Rowsearchitects.com
401.331.9200
bgrant@rowsearchitects.com
YEARS IN CURRENT INDUSTRY 10
YEARS WITH CURRENT ORGANIZATION 10
EDUCATION Roger Williams University, Bachelor of Architecture & Master of Architecture
