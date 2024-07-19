Millicent Budlong-Springer

By
-
THE PROP:  Millicent Budlong-Springer holds an umbrella and a shopping bag. “I am an eternal optimist ‘rain or shine’ and my college years at [New York University] gave me a healthy respect for what some  [New York City] retail therapy can do,” she said.

40 Under Forty Awards 2024 Millicent Budlong-Springer | 39 Director of Executive Office and Administration, United Way of Rhode Island Inc. What is the biggest challenge currently facing your industry and how are you responding to it? I believe it is around attracting and retaining qualified strong talent. I see our organization grow and develop

