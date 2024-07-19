40 Under Forty Awards 2024 Millicent Budlong-Springer | 39 Director of Executive Office and Administration, United Way of Rhode Island Inc. What is the biggest challenge currently facing your industry and how are you responding to it? I believe it is around attracting and retaining qualified strong talent. I see our organization grow and develop

Director of Executive Office and Administration, United Way of Rhode Island Inc.I believe it is around attracting and retaining qualified strong talent. I see our organization grow and develop phenomenal talent. But there is a huge risk that they will be wooed to the for-profit sector. I believe in creating a culture of belonging driven by values helps to combat this, as well as seeking out professional development opportunities for individuals to help create an internal pipeline.At United Way. But hopefully in an evolved version of my current role, continuously learning and growing.Camp counselor at the Cedar Hurst School.Keep moving forward, embrace your positivity.Aunt Carrie’s Clam Cakes and Del’s Lemonade (classic Lemon).