New mobile service aims to help patients avoid ER visits

PROVIDENCE – A new mobile service is offering Rhode Islanders an alternative to the emergency room.

Residents of the Ocean State who have health insurance through Boston-based Commonwealth Care Alliance can now request help for urgent medical issues through instED, an at-home visit program.

Created in Massachusetts in 2014, instED expanded into Rhode Island this year.

The program is being piloted by CCA, which expanded into Rhode Island and several other states in 2021 after operating solely in Massachusetts for decades.

CCA is a health care organization that offers Medicare Advantage and Medicare Special Needs plans to people with complex medical needs.

In addition to a team of paramedics, instED users have access to a secure digital platform to request visits via phone, a website or smartphone apps.

“Research shows that nearly 67% of all emergency department visits are avoidable. These visits are expensive and exacerbate a dangerous trend, especially as hospitals across the country continue to experience overcrowding due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sebastiaan Foppema, instED’s CEO and general manager. “By bringing instED to Rhode Island, we are pioneering a way for individuals and providers to gain access to a proven model that directly leads to improved health outcomes and lower costs of care. At its core, instED is about meeting patients in the comfort and safety of their own home when they need urgent medical care.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.