Nonprofits receive $5.4 million in COVID-19 relief funding

PROVIDENCE — More than 160 Rhode Island nonprofits will receive a collective $5.4 million in relief grants from the state and the Rhode Island Foundation.

The Rhode Island Nonprofit Support Fund II grants, announced on Thursday, will provide support to mitigate COVID-19 impacts on areas such as housing, health care and behavioral health services, child care, food pantries and job training initiatives.

The selected nonprofits “are doing the boots-on-the-ground work that Rhode Islanders have been depending on since the pandemic began,” said Neil D. Steinberg, foundation president and CEO. “This funding will keep these essential partners going as they continue to respond to the needs of their communities.”

The Rhode Island Nonprofit Support Fund II program was jointly established by the foundation and Gov. Daniel J. McKee through the Pandemic Recovery Office last month and draws from federal CARES Act funding.

- Advertisement -

The fund launched with $4.5 million available for relief funding, which increased when an additional $900,000 became available.

The grants, which average more than $32,000, were awarded to organizations such as Newport Mental Health, Hope & Main in Warren, Mount Hope Community Center in Providence and AccessPoint RI in Cranston, among others.

A full list of recipients is available at rifoundation.org/nonprofitsupportII.