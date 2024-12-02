Norman Bird Sanctuary taps environmental consultant for first phase of master plan

By
-
THE NORMAN BIRD SANCTUARY has hired Providence based environmental consulting firm Horsley Witten Group to conduct a study for its first phase of a two-pronged project to restore a prominent parcel into a pollination field and improve an existing pathway between the sanctuary’s main campus and education center./COURTESY NORMAN BIRD SANCTUARY

MIDDLETOWN – The nonprofit Norman Bird Sanctuary on Monday announced the hiring of Providence-based environmental consulting firm Horsley Witten Group to begin the first phase of its proposed Coastal Trail Master Plan and Design.  The proposed master plan is part of a multiyear project to restore a pollination field and create a trail within the 300-acre

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Inside Scoop on PC’s Sports Administration Program

This past August Providence College announced its newest graduate program, an online Master of Science…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR