NYT: R.I. COVID-19 fatalities per 100K now highest in nation

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island tied for the most COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents in the nation in the last seven days, according to data the New York Times reported on Thursday.

There was an average of 16.3 deaths from the virus daily in Rhode Island in that time, accounting for 1.5 deaths per 100,000 residents for the week.

Tennessee also logged 1.5 deaths per 100,000 in that time, according to the data.

In the United States, there were 0.8 deaths per 100,000 residents overall in the previous seven days. To date, there have been 98 deaths due to the virus per 100,000 residents in the country.

Other New England COVID-19 death rates per 100,000 residents:

Connecticut: 0.9 per 100,000 in the last seven days; 161 per 100,000 over the entire pandemic

Massachusetts: 0.8 per 100,000 in the last seven days; 172 per 100,000 since the beginning of the pandemic

New Hampshire: 0.5 per 100,000 in the past week; 50 per 100,000 over the entire pandemic

Maine: 0.5 per 100,000 over the past seven days; 23 per 100,000 over the entire pandemic

Vermont: 0.3 deaths per 100,000 over the past seven days; 19 per 100,000 over the entire pandemic

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Rhode Island has reported 161 deaths per 100,000 due to the virus, ranking 6th highest in the nation.

New Jersey ranked No. 1 for highest COVID-19 related deaths per 100,000 in the nation at 208. Massachusetts ranked No. 3 at 172 per 100,000 and Connecticut ranked No. 5 at 161 deaths per 100,000.

Cases:

In the last seven days, Rhode Island reported 836.7 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, the 6th highest rate of any state in the country, and the highest in New England. The state also ranked No. 7 for the highest reported cases per 100,000 since the pandemic began at 7,747, also the highest in New England.

Nationally, there were 64.3 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days. To date, there has been 5,579 cases reported per 100,000 residents in the country.

The R.I. Department of Health noted Thursday that there will not be an update on COVID-19 figures in the state until Dec. 28, due to the holiday.