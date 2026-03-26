Owners of shuttered Plants to Food miss deadline to pay $171K in back wages

LINCOLN – The owners of shuttered manufacturer Plants to Food LLC still owe 39 employees $170,811 in unpaid wages after closing last summer and have missed their payment deadline under a settlement with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. The DLT reached the settlement with Plants to Food in December and has yet to receive payment by the March 15 deadline that the state department had set, according to a notice the DLT issued to Plants to Food last week. The DLT has still not received a payment, department spokesperson Edwine Paul told Providence Business News on Wednesday. The company was led by CEO Scott Lively, who for decades served as an executive at grass-fed beef industries throughout the U.S. Lively founded Dakota Beef in the early 2000s and went on to oversee Rastelli Foods Group Inc., Pureland America and Raise American. Lively also led Denver-based River Bear American Meats while simultaneously helming Plants to Food. Lively did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. In addition to the back wages, the DLT also ordered the manufacturer to pay $25,622 in administrative fees, bringing the total due to $196,432.59. That payment is due on May 1, according to the settlement. In the settlement, the DLT said that Plants to Food must pay an additional $170,811 one-time administrative penality if it does not adhere to its payment schedule. Plants to Food began operations at 15 Wellington Road in Lincoln in 2023, absorbing previous tenant Wildtree Herbs Inc. as one of its brands. In a spring 2024 PBN feature, Lively described a growing workforce, global demand and plans to significantly expand manufacturing operations. But the facility shuttered around June 2025, according to the DLT. The department does not have an exact date for the closure, as Plants to Food did not have to submit a WARN notice, which companies with at least 50 employees must file. But around that time, Paul said, the DLT began fielding complaints from former Plants to Food employees. Lively has previously had conflict with members of his former ventures: Dakota Beef in 2010 filed a lawsuit against Lively, who had departed the company, alleging that he had charged more than $67,000 in personal purchases on a company credit card and violated a noncompete agreement, according to Manufacturing.com. Nosh.com, a national trade publication covering the packaged food industry, last July described the closure as "abrupt," sending brands that used the Plants to Food copacking facility into a sudden search for a new copacking partner. On March 16, the DLT notified Plants to Food that it has another 30 days to pay all money owed before the department refers the R.I. Department of Revenue's Central Collections Unit. Plants to Food could otherwise face a civil lawsuit in state court and other financial penalties, according to the DLT notice. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.