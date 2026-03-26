Owners of shuttered Plants to Food miss deadline to pay $171K in back wages

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AN EMPLOYEE ensures jars of salsa are capped at the Plants to Food LLC manufacturing facility in Lincoln in November 2024. The owners of the shuttered plant still owe 39 employees $170,811 in unpaid wages after closing last summer and have missed their payment deadline under a settlement with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. /PBN FILE PHOTO

LINCOLN – The owners of shuttered manufacturer Plants to Food LLC still owe 39 employees $170,811 in unpaid wages after closing last summer and have missed their payment deadline under a settlement with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. The DLT reached the settlement with Plants to Food in December and has yet to

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