PC receives $2M gift

PROVIDENCE – Providence College has received a $2 million gift that will be used to create a scholarship fund for students, as well as to endow a fitness center at the school, PC announced Monday.

The gift comes from university trustee William F. Concannon and Claudia Concannon.

Half of the gift will be used to create the William ‘77 and Claudia Concanon ‘08 Endowed Scholarship Fund, which will aid students whose financial aid package doesn’t meet their demonstrated need. The other half of the gift will be used to endow the Concannon Fitness Center, for which the Concannons donated a previous $2 million for construction in 2007.

“I was fortunate at a key moment in high school to have the PC door opened to me, and I want to ensure that others can have that experience,” said William Concannon, global group president, clients and business partners, at CBRE Inc. “Father Sicard has wanted to advance admission in a way that allows underrepresented students to have a path to experience Providence College. Given my background, it was an easy choice.”

The university said that the gift is the largest to date in Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard’s presidency, which began in July 2020.

“This wonderful gift exemplifies the commitment and generosity that have made Bill and Claudia leaders committed to Providence College and its mission,” said Sicard. “Their investment will help Concannon Fitness Center continue as a shining beacon for our students, while also supporting priority initiatives related to access and to diversity, equity and inclusion. I am grateful for their support and for this indelible signal of their faith in Providence College and our aspirations for the institution’s future.”