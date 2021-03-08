People-powered IT

Yes, we offer a full portfolio of advanced managed cloud services. But what really separates us from the pack is our people-first approach. Because we understand that IT – while designed to make life easier – comes with its own set of challenges. By helping shoulder or even alleviating these challenges entirely, you get all the benefits minus the burden. That’s Cox Business Cloud Solutions with RapidScale technology.

People. Technology. Simplicity.

We’ve eliminated a lot of the difficulty and confusion from IT – from design and testing through migration and management – so you can maximize ROI and focus on projects that boost business revenue.

• Transparent, all-in pricing – Let’s start where you’ll start. Our cloud services include predictable costs, which means you only pay for the cloud resources you use. We won’t bait you with low prices and then charge for all the extras. You’ll know everything you’re going to pay up front, so you’ll know your monthly spend.

• Nearly seamless migration – We work with you to evaluate your current goals and infrastructure and onboard you to your ideal cloud environment with virtually no disruption to productivity. Providing answers and support to IT management and users every step of the way.

• Co-management included – Unlike many MCSPs that charge extra for co-management, we include it with all of our services. Or, if you’d prefer, we can fully manage your system or you can self-manage. You decide what combination makes the most sense for your IT team and business within your IT portfolio. Regardless, you see everything in a single-pane portal and retain full visibility and control.

• End user help ticketing – This is a game-changer. With RapidResponse Support, your users come directly to us for support, and we solve issues quickly with some of the industry’s best response times and same-day resolution rates.

Our advanced solutions combined with our hands-on approach make it easier for IT personnel to empower users to collaborate from virtually anywhere, anytime and on any connected device.

Desktop as a Service

With CloudDesktop, you can move all of your applications and desktops to the cloud for easy access from any device virtually anywhere in the world.

Infrastructure as a Service

CloudServer gives you on-demand capacity with leading infrastructure tools and utilities. Our PCI DSS-certified data centers, which are audited annually to produce an SOC 2 Type II report, help keep your sensitive information safe and secure.

Disaster Recovery as a Service

CloudRecovery offers critical storage-based replication and recovery via a cloud platform featuring Tier 3 data centers, enterprise-level infrastructure and encryption-level security. With low RTO and RPO, you can return to production in less than four hours, while traditional services can take days or even weeks.

Security as a Service

Address vulnerabilities and compliance with our suite of fully managed cloud security offerings that blend risk assessment, threat-detection strategies and multilayer security solutions to help thwart cybersecurity attacks.

Microsoft 365

Simplify your move to Microsoft 365 with complimentary enablement and migration coupled with ongoing co-management.

Data Storage and Backup

Implement a disaster recovery plan that is simple, reliable and affordable. CloudBackup provides seamless and secure backup of your data to the cloud, and takes care of all the management, monitoring and reliability for you.

SD-WAN

Improve performance, visibility and security throughout your branch network. This smart solution combines real-time path selection, edge routing, stateful firewall, end-to-end QoS and WAN optimization so you can realize new levels of reliability and efficiency.

