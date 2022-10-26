Philanthropy Calendar, Oct. 26, 2022

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Pumpkin spice

JDP Theatre Company will hold its annual monthlong Pumpkin Patch fundraiser from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 at the theater, 1336 Pawtucket Ave., East Providence. The fundraising event will have free entertainment and activities for all ages, including story times in the patch, acapella performances, an original cabaret called “The Monster Mash Halloween Bash” and a “Hocus Pocus”-themed party with trick or treating, fortune telling and costume contests. More than 3,000 assorted pumpkins and gourds will be available for purchase, with proceeds raised to support the performing arts in Rhode Island. For more information, call (401) 648-1425.

Supporting hurricane victims

The Rhode Island Folk Festival will host a benefit to support hurricane victims residing in the southern U.S. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. at Fresh Farm Rhode Island, 10 Sims Ave., Unit 103, Providence. The event will have musical performances and beer offerings. A $10 donation is encouraged and proceeds will go to the American Red Cross. For more information, visit AllEvents.in.

Halloween for animals

The Potter League for Animals will hold a “Tails of Terror: Howl-a-Ween Dog Costume Brunch and Contest” on Sunday, Oct. 30, from noon to 3 p.m. at Ogie’s Trailer Park, 1155 Westminster St., Providence. In addition to the dog costume contest, the event will have raffle prizes and a photo booth. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a toy or treat donation. For more information, visit PotterLeague.org.

Supporting the homeless

MAE Organization for the Homeless will hold its annual Be the Light Fundraising Gala on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6-10 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. The event is being held in person for the first time in three years. All funds raised this year will be distributed through the organization’s various programs, such as the Housing Rental Grant, Holistic and Therapeutic Program, Food Program, and the Clothing and Toiletries Program. Funds will also be instrumental to continue operating the MAE Organization Wellness Center. Tickets cost $100 for general admission and $125 for VIP. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Laughing for a cause

The Comedy Connection will hold a comedy fundraising event on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. at the comedy theater, 39 Warren Ave., East Providence. The event will feature comedy and raffles. Proceeds raised will support Special Olympics Rhode Island and the annual Penguin Plunge. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit the Comedy Connection’s website.

Advocating for poverty

The Rhode Island Interfaith Coalition to Reduce Poverty will hold its annual fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, 10 Sims Ave., Unit 103, Providence. The event will commemorate this year’s legislative victories, honor advocacy heroes in the community, and raise awareness and visibility of poverty and inequity in Rhode Island. Cost is $40 and all proceeds will support the coalition. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Turkey Day run

The Attleboro Norton YMCA Pleasant Street Branch will hold its 2022 Gobble Wobble 5K on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 8 a.m. at the branch, 537 Pleasant St., Attleboro. Participants can run the annual event as an individual or with a team. Proceeds raised will support the organization. Registration costs $25 before Nov. 20 and $30 afterward. For more information, visit AttleboroYMCA.org.