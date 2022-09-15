PPL Foundation opens grant program for R.I. nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The philanthropic arm of the state’s primary utility operator is offering grants of up to $50,000 to eligible Rhode Island nonprofits.

PPL Foundation, the charitable branch of Rhode Island Energy’s parent corporation PPL Corp, opened applications for its Empowering Communities grant program on Thursday, according to a news release. The program offers $1,000 to $50,000 in grants to local nonprofits with missions around education, diversity and inclusion and sustainable communities, the release stated.

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 15, with recipients chosen later this fall. PPL, which took over the state’s primary gas and electric operations from National Grid earlier this year, expects to continue its philanthropic involvement in Rhode Island with two rounds of annual grant distributions starting in 2023.

Since 2015, the Foundation has awarded more than $20 million to nonprofit organizations in the states and communities it serves, the release stated.

For more information, or to apply, visit https://www.rienergy.com/Our-Company/Empowering-Communities.