Providence man indicted for threatening to kill Trump

PROVIDENCE – A federal grand jury has indicted a city man for threatening to kill President Donald Trump and to kill or injure Attorney General Pamela Bondi and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara Miron Bloom announced Thursday. Carl D. Montague, 37, was arrested on July 9, according to a report from WBTS-CD NBC 10 Boston. He faces one count of threats against the president and one count of interstate communications of threats.

PROVIDENCE

– A federal grand jury has indicted a city man for threatening to kill President Donald Trump

and to kill or injure Attorney General Pamela Bondi and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara Miron Bloom announced Thursday.

Carl D. Montague, 37, was arrested on July 9, according to a report from WBTS-CD NBC 10 Boston. He faces one count of threats against the president and one count of interstate communications of threats.

On June 27, Montague issued a profanity-laced posting on Truth Social threatening to shoot and kill Trump, Bondi and Miller, according to court documents.

Seeing the threat, the FBI asked for an emergency disclosure from Google for the Gmail address associated with the Truth Social account. This led the law enforcement agency to to a nonprofit residence for people looking to reenter society after being incarcerated, the court affidavit said.

Montague was found inside the residence of another individual. He told the arresting agents that “he was smoking a lot of marijuana when he posted the threat” and “expressed remorse for his post,” according to the affidavit.

Montague was released with GPS monitoring. He will be arraigned on a later date.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dulce Donovan.