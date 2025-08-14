Providence man indicted for threatening to kill Trump

A FEDERAL GRAND jury indicted a Providence man for threatening to kill President Donald Trump and to kill or injure Attorney General Pamela Bondi and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Sara Miron Bloom announced Thursday. /ASSOCIATED PRESS / MARK SCHIEFELBEIN

PROVIDENCE – A federal grand jury has indicted a city man for threatening to kill President Donald Trump and to kill or injure Attorney General Pamela Bondi and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara Miron Bloom announced Thursday.  Carl D. Montague, 37, was arrested on July

