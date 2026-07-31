Providence transit hub process getting attention from candidates

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R.I. PUBLIC TRANSIT AUTHORITY CEO Christopher Durand stands in a field next to the Providence train station, one of two parcels being considered for a new central transit hub. PBN FILE PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
R.I. PUBLIC TRANSIT AUTHORITY CEO Christopher Durand stands in a field next to the Providence train station, one of two parcels being considered for a new central transit hub. PBN FILE PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

For more than a decade, plans to move the R.I. Public Transit Authority’s central bus hub out of Kennedy Plaza in Providence have cycled through studies, public debate and shifting political priorities. Now, backed by a $25 million federal grant awarded in July, the project is entering a new stage as RIPTA closes in on

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