Providence transit hub process getting attention from candidates

For more than a decade, plans to move the R.I. Public Transit Authority’s central bus hub out of Kennedy Plaza in Providence have cycled through studies, public debate and shifting political priorities. Now, backed by a $25 million federal grant awarded in July, the project is entering a new stage as RIPTA closes in on finalizing a location for a transit center next to the Providence train station. But the proposal has also become an election-year issue, with a mayoral challenger saying riders need more of a chance to have a say, and a gubernatorial challenger questioning why the controversial relocation has taken so long in the first place. As of now, RIPTA says it has narrowed nine potential sites to a preferred location near Providence Station on Francis Street. The agency declined to say when a final decision would be made on the location or whether the election cycle could influence the process. During a July 21 mayoral debate, Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley expressed support for the project, saying the construction on the transit hub should finally proceed. “We are at the end of the line, and it is time to put a shovel in the ground and stop talking about it,” Smiley said. Smiley’s Democratic primary opponent, state Rep. David Morales, said he supports relocating the hub, but he argued that the opinions of transit riders haven’t had enough influence on shaping the proposal. Most transit advocates have opposed moving the buses out of the plaza and away from the center of the city. “Those that use the bus are actively a part of that conversation,” Morales said. “I find it disrespectful to just overlook those concerns and those needs.” RIPTA says the Providence transit center would replace Kennedy Plaza as the hub for its statewide network, featuring an indoor passenger concourse with direct connections to Amtrak and other transit services. Smiley called it a “modern transit hub.” “It’s going to be a much better experience for the riders,” he said. “It’s going to be safer, and it’s going to be intermodal with the train station next door.” Nevertheless, Morales said, the project should not move ahead without meaningful public input from regular riders. “I, for one, am not advocating delaying it as much as I am advocating to make sure that our neighbors are actively able to hear and ask questions,” he said. RIPTA noted the project has already included public engagement dating to 2024, when the agency and Next Wave Partners – a private consortium of development companies – held public sessions and gathered feedback on potential sites and design priorities. Because RIPTA is a state-funded agency, the proposal has also drawn attention in the governor’s race. Gov. Daniel J. McKee has backed relocating the hub for years, most recently celebrating the $25 million federal grant announced in July as a major step toward building a new transit center. Democratic gubernatorial challenger Helena Buonanno Foulkes also supports relocating the hub. But Foulkes said that McKee has moved too slowly. “The McKee administration has dragged their feet on this issue for years,” Foulkes said. “Too many Rhode Islanders have been affected by cuts to RIPTA, and playing election-year politics with RIPTA funding ends with [me].” Relocating the transit center would also allow the city to rethink one of its most prominent public spaces, according to Smiley. “It gives us the opportunity to reimagine Kennedy Plaza,” Smiley said.