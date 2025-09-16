Pryor to serve as interim R.I. Life Science Hub chairman

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

PROVIDENCE – Shortly after returning as secretary of commerce, Stefan Pryor’s role with Rhode Island is expanding. This time, he will serve as the interim board chairman of the R.I. Rhode Island Life Science Hub, outgoing chairman Neil Steinberg announced during a meeting Tuesday. In July, Steinberg, the hub’s inaugural chair, said he is resigning from

In July, Steinberg, the hub’s inaugural chair, said he is

resigning

from the board “no later than Sept. 30.” Pryor will step in as interim chairman Oct. 1 and remain in the role until Gov. Daniel J. McKee appoints a new candidate and that person is approved by the Senate.

According to the hub’s enabling legislation,

Steinberg’s successor must be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. McKee

tapped

Steinberg to serve as the quasi-public corporation’s board chairman in October 2023. He was approved to lead the hub’s 15-person board by the R.I. Senate in January 2024. The hub is also led by CEO and president, Dr. Mark Turco, who was selected for the job in December 2024.

McKee appointed Pryor to return as Rhode Island’s Secretary of Commerce in August, after Elizabeth M. Tanner stepped down from the state’s leading economic role.

Pryor formerly served as Rhode Island’s first secretary of commerce during Gina M. Raimondo’s administration, stepping down in 2022 to run for state treasurer. Pryor lost that position to James Diossa, former mayor of

Central Falls

. Following his most recent departure from the secretary of housing position in July 2024, Pryor became a partner at Texas-based impact investment firm Palm Venture Studios.

McKee attended the life science hub’s meeting Tuesday where he spoke about his administration’s 2030 plan, which Pryor has helped work on, he said.

“Stefan [Pryor] actually helped start [the 2030 plan] so it’s really good that he’s back and he’s going to be involved in this board,” McKee said during the meeting. “I would just continue to try to make the work here fit into the 2030 plan, because that’s what we’re going to invest in.”

During the meeting, Steinberg thanked the fellow board members and urged them to continue relationships with firms in the private sector, government leaders and educational institutions.

“I'm going to be watching and cheering along the sidelines after September 30,” Steinberg said right before the meeting adjourned.

