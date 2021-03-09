COVID-19 cases rise by 284 in R.I., with 7 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 284 on Monday with seven more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 145, an increase from 133 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, 21 were in an intensive care unit, level with one day prior, and 16 were on a ventilator, an increase of one day to day.

There have been 329,575 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, an increase of 6,515 day to day. Of those, 236,425 have been first doses, a rise of 4,046 from the previous day. To date, 94,197 individuals have been fully vaccinated against the virus, a rise of 2,810 from figures reported Monday.

There have been 2,556 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island to date.

- Advertisement -

Cases in the state have totaled 129,277 to date, a rise of 296 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3.14 million tests administered to date in the state to 808,606 individuals.

There were 11,764 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 2.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 18.4%.