R.I. companies push for COVID-19 liability protection

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

If an employee gets sick with the novel coronavirus, should they be allowed to file a worker’s compensation claim or a lawsuit against their employer as the source of their infection? They can. But companies in Rhode Island, including manufacturers and professional-services companies, are seeking government-approved immunity from employee lawsuits relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.…