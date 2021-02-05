R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 450 with 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 450 on Thursday with three more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Daily case counts in the state have been steadily declining since a spike of cases identified in December and January.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 288, a decline of two from the day before. Of those hospitalized, 41 were in intensive care units, a decline of two day to day, and 20 were on ventilators, a decline of three from Thursday figures.

Of the three new deaths reported, two were from Feb. 4, marking the lowest daily COVID-19 fatality count in the state since Nov. 13. Deaths in the state due to the virus have totaled 2,212.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have totaled 117,891, an increase of 600 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 15,073 tests processed Thursday with an overall positive rate of 3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20%.

There have been 2.61 million tests administered in the state to date to 752,738 individuals.

The department also said that there have been 82,078 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date, as well as 31,578 second doses.