R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 482, with 6 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 482 on Thursday, with six more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Cases in the state have totaled 32,874 to date, an increase of 562 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths in the state have totaled 1,201 to date.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 152, an increase from 139 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 15 were in intensive care units and nine were on ventilators.

There were 14,562 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 3.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 14.5%.

There have been 1.12 million tests administered in the state to date to 432,876 individuals.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo is scheduled to announce new COVID-19-related restrictions in the state at 1 p.m. due to a recent upswing in cases in Rhode Island.