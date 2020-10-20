R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 156, with 5 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 156 on Monday, with five more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Cases in the state have totaled 28,649 to date, an increase of 302 from figures reported Monday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths in the state due to the virus have totaled 1,164.

Current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 135, an increase from 124 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 16 were in intensive care units and six were on ventilators.

There were 5,558 tests processed on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 2.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative tests, the positive rate was 11.5%.

There have been 985,320 tests conducted on 401,055 different individuals in the state.

The state on Tuesday also released its weekly tracked metrics, hospitalization admissions, percent positive and new cases per 100,000. Exceeding thresholds of the three tracked metrics may result in additional restrictions, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

New cases per 100,000 totaled 149, an increase from 126 one week prior. The metric continues to be above the state-set threshold of 100 cases per 100,000.

New hospital admissions for the week totaled 94, a decline from 116 one week prior, well below the threshold of 210.

The weekly positivity rate was 2%, an increase from 1.7% one week prior. The restriction threshold for the positivity rate is set at 5%.