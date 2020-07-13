R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 175 over weekend; deaths increase by 8

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 175 from July 10 through Sunday, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Cases of the virus identified in the state have totaled 17,487 to date.

The three-day average of new cases in the state was 55.

Deaths due to the virus increased by eight from July 10 through Sunday, totaling 984.

Current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island totaled 67, an increase from 61 reported in the governor’s briefing on July 10. Of those hospitalized for the virus, three were in intensive care units and four were on ventilators. The three-day average of hospitalizations in the state was 67.

The state conducted 1,911 tests on Sunday, with a positive rate of 2%.