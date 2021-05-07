R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 182, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 182, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 113, a decline from 118 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 23 are in intensive care units, a decline of three day to day, and 18 individuals are on a ventilator, two higher than the previous day.

There have been 428,823 individuals fully vaccinated against the virus in the state, including non-Rhode Islanders that work or go to school in the state. The department also said that there have been 581,506 people at least partially vaccinated in the state, including those fully vaccinated.

The department also said that 48.7% of all eligible Rhode Islanders (426,901) both in and out of the state have been fully vaccinated to date, and that 65.6% of eligible residents (575,058) have received at least one dose.

Confirmed cases in the state total 149,577, an increase of 193 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 2,687.

There were 13,766 tests processed Thursday with an overall positive rate of 1.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 12.9%.

There have been 4.1 million tests administered in the state to 905,825 individuals.