R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 20, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 20 on Tuesday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 21, a decline of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, two were in an intensive care unit and two were on a ventilator.

The department said that there have been 10.5 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 631,523 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island and 1.28 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 152,613 to date, a rise of 24 from figures reported on Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,730 to date.

There were 5,216 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 0.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 3%.

There have been 4.47 million tests administered in the state to date to 954,340 individuals.