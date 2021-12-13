R.I. COVID cases rise by 2,392 since Dec. 10, with 10 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,392 from Dec. 10 through Sunday, including 539 cases identified on Sunday, with 10 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island totaled 245, a rise from 206 reported Dec. 10. Of those hospitalized, 37 were in intensive care units and 24 were on a ventilator.

There have been 620.3 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

Despite the increased figures, the case numbers and hospitalizations are still fewer than from a year ago.

- Advertisement -

By comparison, there were 3,392 new cases identified in the three-day period from Dec. 10-12, 2020. There were 473 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at that time, of which 55 were in the ICU and 32 were on a ventilator. The transmission rate then was 791.6 cases per 100,000 residents, according to historical data from the health department.

To date, there have been 786,085 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.84 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state totaled 203,708, a rise of 2,433 from figures reported Dec. 10, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,969 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 8,307 tests processed on Sunday, with a positive rate of 6.5%. There have been 6.3 million tests administered in the state.