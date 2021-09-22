R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 282, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 282 on Tuesday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 137, a rise from 124 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 23 were in intensive care units and 14 were on a ventilator.

There have been 214.7 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 708,011 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.44 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 170,009, a rise of 323 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,818 to date.

There were 18,263 tests processed on Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 13.9%.

There have been 5.17 million tests administered in the state to date to 1.06 million individuals.