R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 301, with 1 new death; hospitalizations continue to climb

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 301, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 103, a rise from 93 one day prior. One month ago, hospitalizations totaled just 22. Of those now hospitalized, 18 are in intensive care units and six are on a ventilator.

New cases per 100,000 residents in the state totaled 194.5 in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

Confirmed cases in the state total 159,019 to date, an increase of 405 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,748 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 10,289 tests processed Tuesday with an overall positive rate of 2.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 17.8%.

There have been 4.74 million total tests administered in the state to over 1 million individuals.