R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 306, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 306 on Tuesday, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 97, level with one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 13 were in intensive care units and nine were on a ventilator.

There have been 180.3 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 721,390 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.48 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

There have been 173,937 confirmed cases in the state, a rise of 334 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,848 to date.

There were 18,048 tests processed on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 1.7%. There have been 5.4 million tests processed in the state to date.

The department also released its weekly breakthrough case data Wednesday:

Confirmed breakthrough cases among Rhode Island residents totaled 692 from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, a rise from 660 one week prior. Confirmed cases of unvaccinated individuals increased by 1,221 that week. All breakthrough cases as of last week totaled 7,624 in the state.

Breakthrough case deaths among vaccinated Rhode Island residents increased by one last week, to a total of 61. All COVID-19 deaths totaled 13 that week.

Breakthrough hospitalizations of Rhode Islanders last week totaled 27. There have been 362 total breakthrough hospitalizations in the state as of last week. All COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 91 last week.