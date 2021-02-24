R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 375, with 11 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 375 on Tuesday, with 11 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 168, a decline of two day to day. Of those hospitalized, 32 were in an intensive care unit, level with one day prior, and 16 were on a ventilator, a decline of three day to day.
There have been 124,718 cases of COVID-19 in the state to date, an increase of 456 from figures reported one day prior, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,487 to date.
The department also said there have been 153,637 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date, as well as 64,070 second doses. Total doses administered increased by 7,445 day to day.
There were 16,384 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 2.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 17.6%.
There have been 2.92 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 786,854 individuals.
