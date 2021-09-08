R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 405, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 405 on Tuesday, with four new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 148, a decline from 152 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 21 were in intensive care units and 14 were on a ventilator.

There have been 190 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, the department said, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 692,668 individuals in the state fully vaccinated and 1.41 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

There have been 165,083 conformed cases in the state to date, a rise of 435 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 2,782 to date.

There were 12,878 tests processed on Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 3.1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 16.7%.

There have been nearly 5 million tests administered in the state to date to 1.04 million individuals.