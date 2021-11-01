R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 528 over weekend, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 528 from Oct. 29 through Sunday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 86, a decline from 88 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 13 were in intensive care units and seven were on ventilators.

There have been 139.7 new cases in the state per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, 741,139 individuals in the state have been fully vaccinated and 1.57 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 179,963, an increase of 558 from figures reported Oct. 29, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 2,879.

There were 3,890 tests processed Sunday with a positive rate of 2.9%. There have been 5.72 million tests administered in the state.