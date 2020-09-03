R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 56, with 4 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 56 on Wednesday, according to the R.I. Department of Health on Thursday.

Cases in the state have totaled 22,143 to date, an increase of 65 from figures reported one day prior, accounting for both the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

The state also reported four new fatalities attributable to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,055.

Current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island totaled 68, a decline from 74 one day prior. The three-day average of hospitalizations in the state was 75. Of those hospitalized, seven were in intensive care units and four were on ventilators.

There were also 8,422 tests administered in the state on Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 0.7%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 2.6%. To date, there have been 547,593 tests conducted in Rhode Island.