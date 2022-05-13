R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 685, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 685, with four deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 88, an increase from 82 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, seven are in an intensive care unit and less than five are ventilated.

There have been 471 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 158 new cases identified on May 12, 2021. The transmission rate on May 12, 2021, was 97 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 103 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 2 2021, of which 21 were in an ICU and 13 were on a ventilator.

There have been 831,109 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 381,271, an increase of 887 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,552.

There were 6,806 tests processed Thursday, with 7.8 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.

The department also released its weekly COVID-19 county community levels Friday; all five counties were at medium level.