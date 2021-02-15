R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 895 over weekend, with 44 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 895 from Feb. 12 through Sunday, with 44 more deaths, the R.I. Department said Monday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 181, a decline from 222 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 35 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of four from figures reported on Feb. 12, and 16 were on a ventilator, a decline of four from prior to the weekend.
Cases in the state have totaled 121,787 to date, an increase of 966 from figures reported Feb. 12, accounting for both the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 2,334 to date.
There were 5,975 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 3.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20.7%.
There have been 2.78 million tests administered in the state to date to 771,707 individuals.
The department also said that there have been 101,461 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state to date, as well as 46,874 second doses.
