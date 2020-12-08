R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 982, with 22 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 982 on Monday, with 22 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Cases in the state totaled 67,067 to date, an increase of 1,249 from figures reported Monday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 444, a rise from 422 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 43 were in an intensive care unit and 25 were on a ventilator.

Deaths in the state due to the virus have totaled 1,470 to date.

- Advertisement -

There were 10,421 tests processed in the state on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 9.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 25.4%.

There have been 1.66 million tests administered in the state to date to 560,886 individuals.

Weekly metrics:

The state also released its weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, all three of which worsened and remained over their RIDOH-designated thresholds. Exceeding thresholds was previously said to potentially result in greater restrictions in the state.

The percent positive rate was 8.9%, a rise from 6.9% one week prior. The set threshold by RIDOH was 5%.

New hospital admissions by week totaled 427, an increase from 401 one week prior, remaining above the set threshold of 210.

New cases per 100,000 totaled 846, an increase from 569 one week prior, remaining well above the set threshold of 100.