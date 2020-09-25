R.I. COVID cases rise by 119, with 1 more death

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 119 on Thursday, according to the R.I. Department of Health Friday afternoon.

Cases have totaled 24,181 to date, a decline of 130 from figures reported one day prior, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days. The DOH partially attributed the decline of cases to a deduplication effort to remove people who tested positive more than once as counting double in the overall state count. Duplicate records were said to be spread out over the course of a few months.

The state also announced one new death due to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,107.

There were 7,696 tests administered in the state, with an overall positive rate of 1.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 6.6%. There have been 727,469 tests conducted in Rhode Island to date.

The DOH had not updated its hospitalization data as of 3 p.m., however, one day prior, hospitalizations totaled 94.