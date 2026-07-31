R.I. has everything needed to make great sales pitch

By
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Neil D. Steinberg

We are all both proud of our state and sometimes critical of various sectors that can be improved. I have long been somewhere between realistic and skeptical but always with hope. Improving our public education, making healthcare affordable and accessible, increasing affordable housing, and building our tax base through economic development and job creation –

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