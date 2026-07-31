R.I. has everything needed to make great sales pitch

We are all both proud of our state and sometimes critical of various sectors that can be improved. I have long been somewhere between realistic and skeptical but always with hope. Improving our public education, making healthcare affordable and accessible, increasing affordable housing, and building our tax base through economic development and job creation – these are real challenges that we have been addressing for many years. And so have many other states. Our size is a plus and a minus; we can get around quickly, but, at times, we’re handicapped by a lack of scale. However, like any sports team at the top of the league or near the bottom, we must keep trying to win. Economic and business development are not done solely by advertising, billboards, slogans or incentives. It is won by sales and marketing, by being proactive not reactive, by moving ahead to play the best we can, and then win. To leverage strengths, relationships, and business and personal ties, we must regularly visit companies with any potential Rhode Island connection, such as a supplier, a customer, a growing business looking to add a location, and we need to do it consistently and stay the course. So here is a suggested sales “pitch” to be carried forward as part of an in-person effort by leaders in the business community along with elected officials. Candidly, any Rhode Islander should carry this forward with confidence and conviction. Come for a visit … and stay. Rhode Island is moving forward with the strength of our size, which we leverage to be the best-connected state in the country. This means you, the businessperson, can enjoy a vacation and also meet with key business leaders; elected officials, including the governor, legislative leaders and our congressional delegation; our great academic institutions; and state and city department heads who can listen to objectives and needs, with the goal of helping you establish or grow your business. You, the businessperson, can tour the state in an hour. You can see that you and your employees can ultimately enjoy the Rhode Island lifestyle living in a city, the suburbs, a rural community or by the ocean and still have very reasonable commutes to work. And we will provide relocation experts to assist. We are not far from Boston or New York on a very good train ride and have the top-rated airport. We have 12 higher education institutions ready to mobilize with R.I. Commerce Corp. and the R.I. Department of Labor and Training to attract, train and develop the needed employee base. Growing industries such as marine technology, cyber­security and life sciences are established and progressing well. We are expanding the building trades to meet demand. Our history as a manufacturing hub is still in our bones, and burgeoning career and tech programs in our high schools, as well as robust college and apprentice programs support this. Finance, healthcare and distribution sectors are thriving. All this with exceptional historic, tourism and cultural experiences to behold. So let’s talk now. Let me host you for a visit – and we want to visit your operation, too – and let’s discuss the very good reasons for you and your company to create or expand successful business opportunities in Rhode Island while enjoying a quality of life second to none. Neil D. Steinberg is the former CEO and president of Rhode Island Foundation, former chairperson of the R.I. Life Science Hub and former president of Fleet Bank Rhode Island before it was acquired by Bank of America Corp.