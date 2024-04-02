R.I. receives $4.5M in federal funding to advance broadband access

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island's ongoing efforts to develop a blueprint for improving broadband access throughout the state recently received a $4.5 million federal infusion.
The funding, announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration on March 29, is the Ocean State's portion of the $800 million "Internet for All" initiative, which falls under the Digital Equity Act’s State Capacity Program.
Rhode Island received its $4,540,059.53 allocation based on a formulate that considers a state's relative population [50%], relative size of the covered populations who live in the state [25%] and the comparative lack of broadband availability and adoption [25%].
In a statement, U.S. Secretary of Commerce and former Rhode Island Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said the funding will support "access to affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service" in the Ocean State and throughout the U.S.
"Commerce’s work building high-speed internet infrastructure is only part of the equation," Raimondo said in a statement.
"Families in Rhode Island need the tools and skills required to make the most of that Internet connection, and that’s the $4.5 million opportunity we’re announcing today," she continued. "President Biden’s digital equity initiative will make the promise of the Internet come alive for everyone in Rhode Island, no matter where they live or what their background is."
The federal government is tasking states to use the funding to develop "digital equity plans."
Rhode Island's plan
, developed and finalized by R.I. Commerce Corp. after a public comment period
, received NTIA approval earlier last week. The plan, which sets a goal of bringing high-speed broadband access to all Rhode Islanders by 2027, outlines a series of initiatives built around access to digital skills education and resources, partnerships and sustainable access.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.