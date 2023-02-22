R.I. receives $6.65M in federal funds for home energy assistance

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is receiving $6.65 million in federal funding to help reduce home energy costs, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced Wednesday.

Reed said the funding was secured through the $1 billion that President Joe Biden released Wednesday via the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a federally funded initiative that helps low-income households with their home energy bills by providing payment and energy crisis assistance.

This latest $6.65 million increases Rhode Island’s fiscal year 2023 appropriation from the program to $36.1 million, according to a news release.

“This latest infusion of federal LIHEAP funding will help keep home energy costs more affordable for those in need,” Reed said in a statement. “In addition to easing the strain on household budgets, it also provides an economic boost for local small businesses that supply home heating fuel to customers with fixed or limited incomes.”

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is administered by states and accessed through local community action agencies. Eligibility is based on income, family size and the availability of resources.

More than 29,300 Rhode Island households are expected to receive LIHEAP assistance this winter heating season, with the average LIHEAP benefit covering about $680 in winter home heating costs.