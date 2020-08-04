R.I. sees 123 new COVID-19 cases, with one more death

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 123, with one more death, the R.I. Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

Cases in the state now total 19,390, an increase of 144 from figures reported on Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state is 84.

The state has reported a total of 1,011 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

There are 80 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state, an increase of two day to day. The three-day average of hospitalizations is 78. Of those hospitalized, 14 are in intensive care units and five are on ventilators.

- Advertisement -

There were 4,558 COVID-19 tests conducted in Rhode Island on Tuesday with an overall positive rate of 2.7%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 7.1%.

To date, there have been 381,478 COVID-19 tests administered in the state.