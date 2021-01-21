RE/MAX Preferred opens Pawtucket office

PAWTUCKET – RE/MAX Preferred has opened a new office in Pawtucket.

The Gary Almeida Group opened the expanded location at 100 Cottage St.

This is the fifth location for a brokerage owned by Richard Zompa, owner of RE/MAX Preferred, RE/MAX Town & Country and RE/MAX Properties.

Gary Almeida, a Pawtucket native, is looking forward to sharing his knowledge of the city and its neighborhoods, according to a news release.

