RIC gets much-needed support

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Rhode Island College got two much-needed wins in this year’s legislative session. The first is a long-sought extension to RIC of the Hope Scholarship program. Eligible students will get the final two years for a bachelor’s degree tuition-free. For a school that has struggled for years with declining enrollment, the scholarship program could be a…