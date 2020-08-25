SEG to launch virtual accelerator program in Spanish

PROVIDENCE – Social Enterprise Greenhouse is launching its first accelerator program in Spanish, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The 12-week program will be held virtually, and is called the SEG Virtual Accelerator, or El Acelerador Virtual 2020 de SEG. The organization said that the program is intended to stimulate innovation and to help create more successful, sustainable businesses.

Applications for the program are due by Sept. 28 and may be found online. The program will begin on Oct. 14.

“The SEG Virtual Accelerator offers a customized curriculum, peer learning and a network of experts to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses in Rhode Island and beyond,” said Jessica Vega, SEG program director. “For this accelerator, we have redesigned our curriculum to serve entrepreneurs and small-business owners from Spanish-speaking communities, who often have been less-connected to traditional business resources. Our goal is to support entrepreneurs from these communities as they build their business skills and knowledge, and to connect them to resources that can help them succeed.”

The program is designed for small businesses and entrepreneurs that are focused on a range of social issues, including education and youth development, public health, affordable housing, poverty alleviation, workforce development, racial equity and community empowerment, sustainability and environmental resilience, arts and culture, and international development.

SEG said that the program is open to businesses in Rhode Island and other New England states, but it is specifically looking for applicants from Central Falls, Pawtucket and Newport.