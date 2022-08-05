Some concerns raised over expanded e-bike, scooter program

By
-
SPIN SCOOTERS are lined up on Empire Street in Providence in the fall of 2019. The city recently reached deals with two more companies to provide more electric bikes and electric scooters for rent in Providence. PBN FILE PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
Some neighborhood and business leaders in Providence are worried that the city’s plan to allow more rental electric bikes and scooters on the streets will exacerbate problems with abandoned vehicles, obstructed sidewalks and dangerous drivers in the coming months. There are currently 1,000 e-bikes and scooters on the streets of Providence, but thanks to Mayor…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR